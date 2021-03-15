Best motion picture of the year “The Father” David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers “Judas and the Black Messiah” Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers “Mank” Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers “Minari” Christina Oh, Producer

Christina Oh, Producer “Nomadland” Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers “Promising Young Woman” Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers “Sound of Metal” Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers Achievement in directing “Another Round” Thomas Vinterberg

Thomas Vinterberg “Mank” David Fincher

David Fincher “Minari” Lee Isaac Chung

Lee Isaac Chung “Nomadland” Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao “Promising Young Woman” Emerald Fennell Performance by an actor in a leading role Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal”

in “Sound of Metal” Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Anthony Hopkins in “The Father”

in “The Father” Gary Oldman in “Mank”

in “Mank” Steven Yeun in “Minari” Performance by an actor in a supporting role Sacha Baron Cohen in “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah”

in “Judas and the Black Messiah” Leslie Odom, Jr. in “One Night in Miami…”

in “One Night in Miami…” Paul Raci in “Sound of Metal”

in “Sound of Metal” Lakeith Stanfield in “Judas and the Black Messiah” Performance by an actress in a leading role Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Andra Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman”

in “Pieces of a Woman” Frances McDormand in “Nomadland”

in “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman” Performance by an actress in a supporting role Maria Bakalova in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy”

in “Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia Colman in “The Father”

in “The Father” Amanda Seyfried in “Mank”

in “Mank” Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari” Adapted screenplay “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad “The Father” Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller “Nomadland” Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao “One Night in Miami…” Screenplay by Kemp Powers

Screenplay by Kemp Powers “The White Tiger” Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani Original screenplay “Judas and the Black Messiah” Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas “Minari” Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Written by Lee Isaac Chung “Promising Young Woman” Written by Emerald Fennell

Written by Emerald Fennell “Sound of Metal” Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Written by Aaron Sorkin Best international feature film of the year “Another Round” Denmark

Denmark “Better Days” Hong Kong

Hong Kong “Collective” Romania

Romania “The Man Who Sold His Skin” Tunisia

Tunisia “Quo Vadis, Aida?” Bosnia and Herzegovina Best animated feature film of the year “Onward” Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae “Over the Moon” Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley “Soul” Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Pete Docter and Dana Murray “Wolfwalkers” Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants Best documentary feature “Collective” Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana “Crip Camp” Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder “The Mole Agent” Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez “My Octopus Teacher” Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster “Time” Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn Achievement in cinematography “Judas and the Black Messiah” Sean Bobbitt

Sean Bobbitt “Mank” Erik Messerschmidt

Erik Messerschmidt “News of the World” Dariusz Wolski

Dariusz Wolski “Nomadland” Joshua James Richards

Joshua James Richards “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Phedon Papamichael Achievement in film editing “The Father” Yorgos Lamprinos

Yorgos Lamprinos “Nomadland” Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao “Promising Young Woman” Frédéric Thoraval

Frédéric Thoraval “Sound of Metal” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Alan Baumgarten Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) “Da 5 Bloods” Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard “Mank” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross “Minari” Emile Mosseri

Emile Mosseri “News of the World” James Newton Howard

James Newton Howard “Soul” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste Achievement in production design “The Father” Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton “Mank” Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale “News of the World” Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan “Tenet” Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas Achievement in costume design “Emma” Alexandra Byrne

Alexandra Byrne “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Ann Roth

Ann Roth “Mank” Trish Summerville

Trish Summerville “Mulan” Bina Daigeler

Bina Daigeler “Pinocchio” Massimo Cantini Parrini Achievement in sound “Greyhound” Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman “Mank” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin “News of the World” Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett “Soul” Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker “Sound of Metal” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh Achievement in makeup and hairstyling “Emma” Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze “Hillbilly Elegy” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson “Mank” Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff “Pinocchio” Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti Achievement in visual effects “Love and Monsters” Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox “The Midnight Sky” Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins “Mulan” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram “The One and Only Ivan” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez “Tenet” Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher Best documentary short film “Colette” Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard “A Concerto Is a Conversation” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers “Do Not Split” Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook “Hunger Ward” Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman “A Love Song for Latasha” Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan Best animated short film “Burrow” Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat “Genius Loci” Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise “If Anything Happens I Love You” Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Will McCormack and Michael Govier “Opera” Erick Oh

Erick Oh “Yes-People” Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson Best live action short film “Feeling Through” Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski “The Letter Room” Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan “The Present” Farah Nabulsi

Farah Nabulsi “Two Distant Strangers” Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe “White Eye” Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

from “Judas and the Black Messiah” Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson “Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth