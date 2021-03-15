Check back throughout the day to read reactions from the nominees!



–Viola Davis, Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

“This is truly an honor. From the entire MANK team, we could not be more grateful to the Academy for this recognition.”

–David Fincher, Best Director nominee for Mank

“Chairman Fred Hampton was a light, a beacon of a being who would illuminate all he touched with his incredible message. With the ability to command any stage and robbed of his opportunity to captivate a global audience. He created strategies that supported and uplifted the black community but also unified other communities with his laugh, his mind, his passion and his love.

Today, I am humbled to be nominated for portraying a man whose principles I deeply respect and for guiding me to walk in his footsteps. With the blessing of Chairman Fred Hampton’s family, and the unwavering support from Ryan Coogler, Shaka King and Charles King, and the cast led by LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback, I became a vessel for Chairman Fred’s spirit at a time when we need his rally cry for equality and justice more than ever. I commend my fellow nominees for their impressive work. To be seen and celebrated by my peers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is beautifully humbling and I am deeply grateful. Thank you.”

–Daniel Kaluuya, Best Supporting Actor nominee for Judas and the Black Messiah

“Thank you to the Academy for this honor. I couldn’t imagine this happening as we struggled on the journey to make this film, and now I understand why Oscar moments are filled with endless thank you’s. I feel incredibly grateful to the entire family of cast and crew behind Minari who persevered to make this film. I am especially thankful to my mom, dad, and sister, who filled that small trailer home in Arkansas where we started, and my wife and daughter who mean more to me than anything. I’m blessed that the minari my grandmother planted by the water continues to grow.”

–Lee Isaac Chung, Best Director nominee for Minari

“Wow, what an incredible honor. Thank you so much to the members of The Academy, and a huge outpouring of gratitude to my Plan B fam and A24 team. So much love and congratulations to Isaac, Steven, YJ, and Emile! We made something beautiful together.”

–Christina Oh, producer of Best Picture nominee, Minari

“Waking up to these nominations was honestly an incredible surprise and honor. We’re so thankful to see our cast and crew recognized for their efforts. But above all, we’re overjoyed that even more people will be inspired to learn about the legacy and sacrifice of Chairman Fred Hampton and the Illinois Black Panther Party. That is truly the ultimate reward.”

–Shaka King, director, co-writer, and producers of Best Picture nominee, Judas and the Black Messiah

“I am grateful to the Academy for recognizing Judas and the Black Messiah, and to the film’s fearless stewards, Shaka, Ryan, and Charles, as well as its tireless champion, Warner Bros. I am honored to have worked beside so many brilliant and beautiful artists, designers, and activists. And I am humbled to have helped tell Chairman Fred’s story, which should be shouted from the rooftops.”

–Will Benson, Co-writer of Best Original Screenplay nominee, Judas and the Black Messiah

“Congratulations to all my fellow nominees. I’m beyond thrilled and deeply grateful for Netflix’s brilliant support of their artists. I owe so much to Ron Howard, Amy Adams , Owen Asztalos and my genius hair and makeup team. This wouldn’t have happened without them. I dedicate this honor to all the grandmothers in the world who fight to give their children a better life. “

–Glenn Close, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Hillbilly Elegy

“It is the greatest honour to be recognised by the Academy. And for a film I care so much about, and is so deeply in my heart. Thank you to Kornel and Kata for so bravely telling your story and for trusting me to be your Martha, to Kevin Turin and Ashley and Sam Levinson for believing in me, the cast and crew who I share this with, and to my family at Netflix for supporting and championing our story. I am so honoured that this story has been shared; it is one of so many women, and of their babies. This belongs to them.”

–Vanessa Kirby, Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee for Pieces of a Woman

“After such a stressed pandemic year, there is a kind of comfort and reassurance in knowing that we soldier on in many ways with important traditions. In our industry there is nothing more traditional than the Academy Awards, which hopefully sends a sign of hope that we will get out of this. The Oscars are such a sign that normalcy still exists. In my case today marks my third Academy Award Nomination. Not to trivialize the current state of the world, it is a source of great pride and an honor to be recognized alongside these other tremendous, wonderful artists.”

–Gary Oldman, Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Mank

“I’m absolutely elated this morning, and I am so honoured to be in such esteemed company across all categories. Thank you to the Academy for embracing this story which means so much to me. It’s all thanks to my dear friend – the fearless, hilarious, bold writer and director Emerald Fennell and the incredible cast and crew she assembled. We all signed on because we believed wholeheartedly in her vision, and I’m so grateful to her for inviting me to be a part of it.”

–Carey Mulligan, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Promising Young Woman

“I’m barely able to speak in coherent sentences after this unbelievable news. I am so incredibly grateful to every single wonderful person who worked on Promising Young Woman, the greatest most hardworking and talented cast and crew in the world. For their work to be honoured by the Academy means so much, and I am especially thrilled for Carey, whose extraordinary genius made this film what it is, and for Fred whose dedication made the impossible possible, for their individual nominations. To be part of this historic year for the Academy, alongside so many exceptionally gifted filmmakers means more than I can possibly describe, and I’m particularly proud to be nominated beside the amazing Chloe Zhao. There have been so many exceptional female filmmakers this year, making such beautiful, inspiring, challenging, varied work, that I am truly honoured and grateful to be among their number. Thank you to the Academy, Focus Features, FilmNation, LuckyChap, my whole immensely patient and wonderful team. I will stop crying eventually, but not yet.”

–Emerald Fennell, nominee for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for Promising Young Woman

“Never in my dreams did I ever think a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can’t believe it’s me! I am incredibly humbled by the honor. Thank you so much AMPAS, A24, Plan B, my Minari family and our entire cast and crew. We made this film with love, and I thank you for loving us back. And thank you, Isaac. This is all because of you!“

–Yuh-Jung Youn, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Minari

“Working with David Fincher on Mank has been the highlight of my career, and being recognized by the Academy for an experience that brought me this much joy and fulfillment feels surreal. I won’t be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I’ve come to know. To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege. Congratulations to David, Gary, and the whole cast and crew of Mank today – your brilliance has not gone unnoticed and I am humbled to share this recognition with you.”

–Amanda Seyfried, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Mank

“Wow Wa We Waa!

Thank you to the Academy for this honour! I really can’t believe this – to hear my name in the company of these remarkable women and their breath-taking performances is a dream come true! I am so grateful to Sacha Baron Cohen and my Borat family and congratulations to them for their Adapted Screen play nomination.

Уа Уа Уи Уа! Благодаря на Академията за тази историческа чест! Наистина не мога да повярвам, че чух името си в компанията на тези невероятни жени и техните спиращи дъха роли! Безкрайно благодарна съм на Саша Барън Коен и на моето Борат семейство и ги поздравявам за Оскар номинацията им за адаптиран сценарий.”

–Maria Bakalova, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to the Academy for both nominations! First, to the team of Trial of the Chicago 7—acting is a team sport, and I would not be in this position if it were not for the brilliance of Aaron Sorkin and the incredibly talented actors and crew that he surrounded us with and who lifted us up every day. Thank you, also, to the Academy for nominating Borat for the second time for Adapted Screenplay and for giving us the award for hiring the most WGA members in one movie. And, of course, congratulations to the sensational Maria Bakalova for her nomination! As a cast and crew, we took insane risks because we believed so deeply in the message of this movie—exposing the dangers of the last administration, but also celebrating the underlying goodness of ordinary people. Because underneath it all, we’re all the same, as Rudy Giuliani so very nearly demonstrated in that hotel room.”

–Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Supporting Actor nominee for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Wow! I’m honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas, and co-writer Abe Marder. These nominations represents the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers, and in particular I’d like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities.

Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others.

–Riz Ahmed, Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Sound of Metal

Thank you to the Academy for this honor. During my 40-something-year acting career, I have always been about the work. I’ve continued to work in small theater houses, like Deaf West Theatre, doing what I was trained to do from my Chicago Theater years, but to be validated in this way is gratifying on a level that I can only describe as heavenly. I’m so grateful to Darius Marder for directing and writing a script and a character seemingly for me without even knowing me that changed my life, and to Amazon for the love and support they have provided me. My heart is full, and as always, I look forward to the work and am grateful for the stillness.

–Paul Raci, Best Supporting Actor nominee for Sound of Metal

“SOUND OF METAL was made by a group of artists who poured their hearts into this entire process. To have our cast and crew’s intentions reflected in six first-time nominations has been overwhelming to say the least, especially on the back of something that everyone involved in the film did out of pure artistic passion. Thank you to Amazon Studios and the Academy for this extraordinary morning.”

–Darius Marder, director and co-writer of Best Picture nominee Sound of Metal

I’m so proud to be nominated with a big part of all the beautiful humans who have been working so hard on the film: Darius, Abe, Sacha, Bert, Jaime, Carlos, Mikkel, Mitch and of course with Riz and Paul, congratulations to all of you my friends. This film is a truly amazing and new experience of cinema.

–Nicolas Becker, Best Sound nominee for Sound of Metal

“I’m forever grateful to Darius Marder for trusting me to edit his movie, to Caviar and the producers Sacha Ben Harroche and Bert Hamelinck for their vision and support throughout the process. To Amazon for bringing the film out in the world with great support and to Rock Paper Scissors for being my home along the way. I’m honored to be nominated alongside my fellow editor colleagues and thrilled to join my SOM nominated crew: Riz Ahmed best actor, Paul Raci best supporting actor, Nicolas Becker best sound designer and of course Darius and Abe Marder for best original script and best film. Very, very grateful.”

–Mikkel Nielsen, Best Film Editing nominee for Sound of Metal

“On behalf of our whole amazing talented wolfpack in Kilkenny, Paris, Luxembourg and beyond, we are hugely grateful and happy to be nominated for this year’s Oscars. What an honor for us all and a huge thanks to our friends in Apple, GKids, and all our financing and distribution partners worldwide who allowed us to make this film and bring it to the world. Our film is a love letter to hand drawn animation and its timeless potential, to nature and our shared biosphere and to our home here in Ireland, its history and culture, its folklore and its people.”

–Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, directors of Best Animated Feature nominee, Wolfwalkers

“Thank you so much to the Academy for recognizing The Trial Of the Chicago 7. We are indebted to our brilliant writer and director, Aaron Sorkin, the outstanding craftspeople and the incredible ensemble of actors. We are so proud of the film that is a stark and inspirational reminder that the fight for freedom is never finished and that democracy will always be worth raising our voices for.”

–A joint statement from Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson, and Tyler Thompson, producers of Best Picture nominee, The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing ‘The White Tiger’ – it is an honor to be named among such brilliant writers. I want to thank Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and everyone at Netflix for their support; my producing partners Mukul Deora, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Ava Duvernay; my incredible cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka, for making the dialogue sing; my Indian crew for welcoming me with such warm hearts and tremendous talent; and my main collaborator of fifteen years, Bahareh Azimi. Most of all, I want to thank my college friend and author Aravind Adiga – this nomination is as much his as it is mine. Thank you all for helping me tell a story about an oppressed man who will do anything to be free.”

–Ramin Bahrani, Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for The White Tiger

I speak for our entire film team in expressing how honored we are to be seen alongside so many great films and in equal partnership to the issues each of them raises. Awards at their best are, in my mind, a mirror to the cultural consciousness of our times and I am grateful to Fox and Rob and to the universe for bringing us together and for the opportunity to share their story. We thank The Academy for seeing us and offering the space to honor both everyday resistance and the power of universal love.

–Garrett Bradley, director of Best Documentary Feature nominee, Time

“Brick City, we did it. Much love to the Judas family. And long live Fred Hampton!”

–Kenny and Keith Lucas, Best Original Screenplay nominees for Judas and the Black Messiah

“This is a win for independent investigative journalists and whistleblowers, guardians of our societies, who can hold corrupt authorities accountable. Most of all, COLLECTIVE is a cinematic tribute to the victims and survivors who had the courage to let us into their most private moments.”

–Alexander Nanau, director of Best International Feature and Best Documentary Feature nominee, Collective

“Shaun the Sheep nominated for an Oscar!? A collection of inaudible sounds followed by silence… And that’s just our reaction to the news!

We’re absolutely thrilled to receive an Oscar nomination! This is an incredible experience and a reflection of the amazing hard work and talent of everyone who worked on the film.

The message of making new friends, learning from each other and always remaining positive in spite of difficult circumstances is something that we think a lot of people have connected to. On behalf of our silent movie star, Shaun the Sheep, and all of us at Aardman, we’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Academy.”

–Will Becher and Richard Phelan, directors of Best Animated Feature nominee, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

“We are truly honored to be nominated alongside this group of inspiring shorts. Our film was made around a kitchen table with a small group of amazing artists and we never imagined that we would be here. This film was a passion project and a deep meditation on grief. We see ourselves in the loss, we see ourselves in the grief and we see ourselves in the way forward. We are humbled that so many people opened their hearts to the film. A heartfelt thank you to the Academy. If Anything Happens I Love You, was created for the ones lost, and the ones left behind.”

—Writer/Directors Will McCormack & Michael Govier and Producer Maryann Garger of Best Animated Short nominee, If Anything Happens, I Love You

“We are filled with deep gratitude that Latasha’s story and the memories of Tybie “Ty” O’Bard and Shinese Harlins are being honored, celebrated, and cherished. We would like to humbly thank the Harlins family, the ENTIRE A Love Song For Latasha team, and South Central. We are a community re-membering, reimagining, and celebrating Black life and Black girlhood. A Love Song For Latasha is and has always been a love letter to Latasha Harlins and Black girls. Tomorrow, March 16, 2021, marks 30 years since Latasha’s life was stolen and her story will never be erased. We share this honor with Latasha, Ty, and Shinese. We love you and thank you. This nomination is dedicated to Black girls who have felt unseen, unheard, and adultified. We see you.”

–Sophia Nahli Allison, director and producer of Best Documentary Short nominee, A Love Song for Latasha

“What an amazing journey a song can have…From being in lockdown, stuck at home, yet somehow still managing to write, collaborate and record over phone calls, text messages and video chats to create something from nothing that is now nominated for an Oscar is just, well, mind-blowing! “Hear My Voice” is a song written in the spirit of protest and we wrote this song with the intention to in-still hope and belief into those who feel they aren’t heard, to know that one day they will be. We are so lucky to have had such a powerful film from Aaron Sorkin to inspire the song and great collaborators in each other to complete it. To the Academy: a huge thank you we are both truly honoured”

–Daniel Pemberton & Celeste Waite, Best Original Song nominees for “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

“We are so speechless and beyond honored by this nomination. Rickard, Fat Max and I would like to thank the Academy for this unreal moment!! Thank you Netflix, David Dobkin, Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele for allowing us to be a part of this movie! Wow just beyond floored!!! Thank you!!!”

—Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, and Rickard Göransson, Best Original Song nominees for “Husavik (My Hometown) from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be honored by such a prestigious committee. For them to see me and recognize the work as something noteworthy is something unbelievable to me. I’m just so grateful and humbly honored to be a part of something so prestigious. To be with Jamika and for us to be the first African Americans nominated in this category is overwhelming. I have to raise my expectations for myself because this was something I never thought that I could achieve.

I attribute the opportunity that we received from Denzel who has really made it his mission to tell the stories of our dignitaries and keep their work alive, like August Wilson and Ma Rainey. Now the world has her name on their tongue, and no one knew who she was. Thank god for Denzel giving us the opportunity to tell that story with him.

I also have to thank my ancestors. I feel like they’ve been with me every step of the way, and that everything they’ve done was so their future generations could live out their dreams. They kept going so we could have a better life, and I feel like these dreams of mine are their dreams too. And I hope that people that look like us know that they can do it too.”

–Mia Neal, Hair Department Head for Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominee for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

“Wow. No words. No words come to me right now. Just a feeling, a memory of being 7 or 8 years old in Spain, where I am from. Back then, watching the Academy Awards was a family affair. Everyone would come together to witness excellence and glamour. The whole family was in on it. I watched in awe, fantasizing about what it must feel to be among the nominees. To feel proud of your accomplishments to receive an accolade with grace and humility.

To a young boy growing up in a small coastal town in Northern Spain, an Oscar nomination seemed impossibly out of reach and I am truly humbled today. My love of makeup is directly linked to my lifelong love affair of movies and how many endless nights I spent immersed in the technicolor make-believe of cinema. One thing I know for certain is that I absolutely love what I do. I am aware of how uniquely fortunate that makes me. This nomination is absolutely the greatest honor so, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you…y muchas, muchas gracias!”

–Sergio Lopez-Rivera, makeup artist to Viola Davis and Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominee for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

“Growing up, my grandmother always told me to do my best no matter what, no matter who’s watching. I live this daily on set, I bring this to work each day. I know she is smiling down from Heaven, celebrating this nomination with me.

A nomination from the Academy was an unfathomable thought, to think I could be nominated for doing what I love never entered my mind. I am blown away and eternally grateful.

The recognition of my art and talent by the Academy of Motion Picture and Science is bigger than me. It is for every young hair stylist who dreams beyond the salon chair to work on a motion picture set. It is for the young child who tells their parent they want to be a hair stylist to receive a response of “That’s not a real career.” The nomination is validation that hair styling is an art form, a craft and a skill. It also shows every Black woman or man doing hair that we can achieve, and importantly that our talent and skill is equal and exceptional.

Eternal gratitude to Viola Davis for the opportunities she’s blessed me with and inspiring me to reach higher. It is was my honor to work on Ma Rainey and contribute to brining Ma Rainey to life each day.

During the filming of Ma Rainey my goal was not to win an award. Each day I give my best on set, the same as I do for every client and every project. The nomination for an Oscar for Best Hair and Makeup is recognition of my art, my talent and my craft. It is an immense honor to which I have abundant gratitude.”

–Jamika Wilson, hairstylist to Viola Davis and Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominee for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

“On behalf of the entire Ma Rainey Art Department – Karen, Diana and I am thrilled to be nominated by our peers in the Academy.

Profound thanks to George C. Wolfe for his vision and guidance, to Denzel Washington and Todd Black for their leadership, to the Cast and our Pittsburgh Crew and to Netflix for their support. Many Congratulations to our fellow nominees in the category of Production Design – and in honor and memory of Chadwick Boseman and August Wilson.”

–Mark Ricker, Best Production Design nominee for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

“We are so grateful, proud and honored by this Academy Award nomination for Best Make-up & Hair for “Hillbilly Elegy.” Thank you to Netflix for all their continuing support!!!”

—Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney, nominees for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Hillbilly Elegy

“We are incredibly honored to have two of our scores recognized this year by the Academy. We are truly humbled and grateful… THANK YOU!”

–Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Best Original Score nominees for Mank and Soul

“It is such an honor for our work to be recognized by our peers!!!!”

–Jan Pascale, Best Production Design nominee for Mank

“We are so honored to be recognized by the Academy for our work on Mank. And we humbly receive this recognition knowing that so many talented people contributed to making the project special. Thank you so much for the nomination and recognition!”

–Donald Graham Burt, Best Production Design nominee for Mank

“Thank you to the Academy! Thank you to everyone who worked on our team. We are truly honored to be recognized with such a great group of nominees!”

—Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff, Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominees for Mank

“I am incredibly humbled by this recognition from the Academy and honored to be included amongst such distinguished talent. Revisiting the golden age of Hollywood through our modern lens and technique was an extraordinary opportunity to create something of our own and I am grateful to David Fincher for his trust. It was particularly special to share the experience with such a group of talented and dedicated filmmakers all of whom I love.“

–Erik Messerschmidt, Best Cinematographer nominee for Mank

“I originally woke up at 4:15 am, but then decided to just go back to sleep and hopefully let the phone wake me up, if I received a nomination. I was excited to be re-awakened with the news of my nomination! I am very grateful to director Paul Greengrass for giving me this wonderful musical opportunity to score his film.”

–James Newton Howard, Best Original Score nominee for News of the World

“I’d like to thank the Academy for honoring the story behind ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… I wrote this script hoping to give the world a look into the humanity of black men through the prism of these four icons. I’m thrilled that its message has resonated with audiences the way it has, especially during a time when reasserting the value of black lives is so important. I want to thank Jennifer Salke and the team at Amazon for throwing so much support behind this film. I want to thank our tremendous cast, who brought life and vibrance to our characters in ways I never imagined, even when it was on the page. I want to thank producers Jess Calder, Keith Calder and Jody Klein for believing in me and this story. And lastly, I want to thank Regina King, the captain of our ship and the truly visionary artist without whom this film would not exist. I am proud to also be a part of the creative team behind SOUL, which the Academy honored with a nomination for Best Animated Feature. Being able to help put two meaningful pieces of art into the world during these challenging times has left me feeling both humbled and grateful.”

–Kemp Powers, Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for One Night in Miami… and co-writer of Best Animated Feature nominee, Soul

“I’m still in shock. Working on this special movie with Edoardo Ponti and Sophia Loren was already one of the most precious gifts that life has given me. And now to hear that I’m nominated for an Oscar truly exceeds any goal or expectation I dreamed of. I’m still processing it, but I want to thank the Academy for acknowledging “Io Si (Seen)” and its message. I share my congratulations with Diane Warren, it has been so wonderful to work with her, as well as Bonnie Greenberg, Niccolò Agliardi, Palomar and Netflix. A song in Italian is nominated for an Oscar!!!! I’m so honored to represent my beautiful country.”

–Laura Pausini, Best Original Song nominee for “Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead

“I’m beyond thrilled to be nominated for my song ” Io Si (Seen)”!! It is a huge honor to be acknowledged by my peers and friends in the music branch who are among the greatest musicians in the world. This song was inspired by Edoardo Ponti’s beautiful movie “The Life Ahead,” and its important message, that we only truly see each other when we see with our hearts. I want to thank Edoardo and also Bonnie Greenberg for all her hard work and LauraPausini for bringing it to life like no-one else could. I also want to thank the legendary Sophia Loren. It is an honor having my song in your movie.”

–Diane Warren, Best Original Song nominee for “Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead

“It took fourteen years to make The Trial of the Chicago 7 and I’m thankful for all of them. We thank the Academy for recognizing so much individual achievement this morning, but our biggest thanks is for including our film among the extraordinary movies nominated for Best Picture. We learned a lot of hard lessons last year, but a nice one was that people will find a way to go to the movies, even if they can only go as far as their living rooms.

Chicago 7 is a very modern period piece. It takes place in 1968 but it’s about today. It’s a Valentine to the patriotism of protest, and to the courage of ordinary people who stand toe-to-toe with power. Jerry Rubin called the trial ‘the Academy Awards of protest.’ Well this is the Academy Awards of Academy Awards, and it’s an honor to be nominated.”

–Aaron Sorkin, Best Original Screenplay nominee for The Trial of the Chicago 7

“I’m thrilled and honored to be nominated and so proud of the depth of recognition for the film.”

–Alan Baummgarten, Best Film Editing nominee for The Trial of the Chicago 7

“What an amazing surprise for me. I feel very honored and want to thank all my collaborators in every department that have contributed to making this small gem a very special experience, and to Aaron Sorkin who collaborates in such a generous way!”

–Phedon Papamichael, Best Cinematography nominee for The Trial of the Chicago 7

“I am overwhelmed with excitement. I have been grinning permanently since I heard of our nomination. I am very proud to have been part of Marese Langham’s team and to have had the chance to work with Autumn De Wilde and Alex Byrne. To look after Anya Taylor-Joy was a delight on every level, she is a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for the nomination, I could not be happier!”

–Claudia Stolze, Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominee for Emma.

“On behalf of Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Yorgos Lamprinos, Peter Francis, David Parfitt, Philippe Carcassonne & Jean-Louis Livi, we would like to thank the Academy for this great honour. We are all proud to be associated with a film that has so much to say about familial love and the human condition.

We would also like to thank Christophe Spadone and Les Films Du Cru, Film4, Sony Pictures Classics, Embankment and Lionsgate for all their support of this British/French co-production – they really did make this film possible.”

–David Parfitt, producer of Best Picture nominee, The Father

“I love The Father very much and am so proud to be part of it. Thank you to the Academy for acknowledging the movie. Thank you to Florian, Christopher, Olivia and the entire creative team. Thank you to Sony Pictures Classics. And a big congratulations to all of my peers who have been nominated too.

When I read the script and met Florian and Christopher, I knew I had to be part of this film. I am grateful they gave me the opportunity to play the role and am happy and proud that the movie has been so well recognized by the Academy. What a wonderful day.”

–Anthony Hopkins, Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee for The Father

“I would like to thank the Academy for this great honor and the exceptional joy that I share today with all the team and everyone involved in The Father. I am proud to be recognized alongside my collaborators Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Christopher Hampton, Yorgos Lamprinos, and Peter Francis. Congratulations to all of them and to our fellow nominees.”

–Florian Zeller, Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for The Father

“It was such a pleasure and privilege to work on this film with Florian and everyone else in our astonishing cast and crew that an Oscar nomination on top of it seems almost unfair. Congratulations to our fellow nominees and very happy to be in such distinguished company.”

–Christopher Hampton, Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for The Father

“It is with great joy that I got the news of being part of an outstanding selection of editors nominated for an Academy Award. This recognition resonates even more in these weird times and gives me motivation to go forward in bettering myself in my craft.

The Father is a film I am extremely proud being a part of. I want to thank everyone involved in the film from the production and post-production team. It was a real honor working with such a great cast and crew. A big thank you to Florian Zeller for being the person and the storyteller that he is and for trusting in me to embark on this amazing adventure.”

–Yorgos Lamprinos, Best Film Editing nominee for The Father

“This is all down to Florian and his amazing script and vision. This is the best project I have ever been involved in, with the best crew, the loveliest producers and incredible cast, and of course an amazing Art Department!”

–Peter Francis, Best Production Design nominee for The Father

“What a morning! It’s been a long and exhilarating journey and we are blown away by the recognition of Promising Young Woman. We couldn’t be more excited to make history in the directing category and are thrilled that Carey Mulligan and Fred Thoraval’s work has also been recognized. It was an honor to bring Emerald’s completely original and uncompromising vision to life. Thank you Academy!”

–Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, producers of Best Picture nominee Promising Young Woman

“Our team is humbled beyond belief to have HUNGER WARD receive an Oscar® nomination today. MTV Documentary Films and I are thrilled that the Academy has honored a film focused on the greatest humanitarian tragedy of our time – a human caused famine in Yemen and look forward to using this recognition to engage US citizens on how we can collectively end the war in Yemen.”

–Skye Fitzgerald, director of Best Documentary Short nominee, Hunger Ward

We are beyond thrilled to be nominated for an Oscar. To have our work seen by so many people around the planet is a dream in itself, but to be acknowledged by the Academy in this way is just surreal. There are so many incredible documentaries that were shortlisted – beautifully crafted and covering critical issues for our world – and we congratulate all these filmmakers who’ve doubtlessly put blood, sweat and tears into their work.

This ‘little’ South African film from the very tip of Africa has reached the world in ways we never imagined possible. Reimagining the way we think about nature and the importance of our relationship with it, is a systemic change that needs to happen urgently and we hope this Oscar nomination will help bring attention to this.

There were so many people who contributed to bringing this story into the world, from conservation experts, to supportive friends and family and of course our unbelievable octopus filmmaking team -we are deeply grateful to all of them.”

–Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, directors of Best Documentary Feature nominee, My Octopus Teacher

“Thank you to the Academy for honoring our film. We share this nomination with the entire cast and the crew at Pixar who were essential in bringing the magic and wonder of Ian and Barley’s journey to life. Onward was a very personal story, exploring the idea of what one would do if they had more time with a loved one they’d lost. It’s incredibly meaningful to see how this has resonated with audiences, and we couldn’t be more thankful to the Academy for their recognition.”

–Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae, director and producer of Best Animated Feature nominee, Onward

“Thank you to the Academy for this incredible honor, we are truly humbled. Soul represents several years of research, intense work, self-doubt, and also a good deal of fun. Our journey on the film was similar to that of Joe Gardner’s – well, except the part where he falls down a manhole. As we struggled with story clarity and tried out who-knows-how-many different endings, we began to realize how important it was to savor what may have felt like minor moments along the way: the satisfaction of jotting down a preliminary sketch on a scrap of paper; hearing the first chords from the earliest music demos; laughing with the crew. Though we might not have known it at the time, moments like these helped inspire us and fed back into the film in innumerable ways. Though we are living through challenging times, being recognized by the Academy gives us hope that the joy we found and put into our film was shared by audiences, and nothing could be more meaningful than that.”

–Pete Docter, Dana Murray, and Kemp Powers on Best Animated Feature nominee, Soul

“My wife and I decided last night that we wanted to read about it on the internet if it happened, and not have a least favorite high school friend wake us up with the news. So we set our phones on airplane mode. We woke up and looked at the list of nominations and we were so excited to see a Best Picture nomination for Minari, Best Director and Screenplay for Isaac, Best Actor for Steven, Best Supporting Actress for Youn …. Then we read the Best Score nominations. I asked my wife, ‘is that me listed?’. I was in shock! We had a group chat with my family, then muted our phones and went for a walk so the two of us could have a moment together to let it sink in.

Then I called Christina Oh and texted Isaac. I am so honored that they gave me the opportunity to score this wonderful film. I still can’t get my head around it! I’m speechless!”

–Emile Mosseri, Best Original Score nominee for Minari