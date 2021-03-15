Megan and Joey skip television for a week and talk their favorite Oscar nominations with Jalal and Jordan!

Did something happen this week? What is happening in the entertainment landscape? Oh, yeah! The Oscar nominations were announced early (and we mean early) Monday morning. With Mank leading the field with 10, what mentions were our favorites? Were there any omissions that particularly stung? Jalal reminds us that there are six weeks to go, so anything can happen.

We will be back next week to talk about NatGeo’s limited series entry, Aretha, which debuts on March 21. Make sure you tune in before you listen to next week’s episode.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

