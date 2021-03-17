The WGA is happening this Sunday. Adapted Screenplay will be interesting, since Nomadland is not eligible for the WGA and thus will be out of the race. The real heat, then, is going to be in Original.
These are the adapted screenplay nominees:
Oscar nominee in bold–and our predictions next to the titles.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
One Night in Miami— Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson
The White Tiger
And these are the Original:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Palm Springs
Promising Young Woman— Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7–Mark Johnson
And these are the Doc nominees:
All In: The Fight for Democracy–Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson
The Dissident
Herb Alpert Is…
Red Penguins
Totally Under Control
And here is the contest: