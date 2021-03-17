The WGA is happening this Sunday. Adapted Screenplay will be interesting, since Nomadland is not eligible for the WGA and thus will be out of the race. The real heat, then, is going to be in Original.

These are the adapted screenplay nominees:

Oscar nominee in bold–and our predictions next to the titles.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

One Night in Miami— Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson

The White Tiger

And these are the Original:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Palm Springs

Promising Young Woman— Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7–Mark Johnson

And these are the Doc nominees:

All In: The Fight for Democracy–Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson

The Dissident

Herb Alpert Is…

Red Penguins

Totally Under Control

And here is the contest: