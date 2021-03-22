This week, the Water Cooler Podcast welcomes the Queen of Soul, or a limited series version of her, in NatGeo’s Genius: Aretha.

One of the biggest limited series of the year so far drops this week: NatGeo’s Genius: Aretha. Starring Cynthia Erivo as the legendary genius, Aretha makes a compelling argument for what exactly makes a genius. That’s something that previous seasons failed to do. But how successful is Aretha overall? We talk about the series and its stars, Erivo and Courtney B. Vance. Plus, how will the Television Academy embrace the series? Will it continue NatGeo’s streak of Limited Series nominations? Find out on the latest Water Cooler Podcast!

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)