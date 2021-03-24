Okay folks, we’re getting down to the wire here. In just a few hours the Producers Guild will announce their winner. The show begins at 5pm Pacific and we will be covering this starting then. Probably the show will be quick and streamlined like the WGA awards were.
Either that or we’ll all kill each other before that happens but you know! Give me your No Guts, No Glory for tonight and take our poll for what you actually think WILL win.
Remember, the only film that has ever won the PGA without a DGA nomination is Driving Miss Daisy. So, it probably has to be one of the DGA 5. So I guess the only one of the five that is a true No Guts, No Glory – I’ll go with Mank.
And for this poll please choose what you think will ACTUALLY win: