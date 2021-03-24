Okay folks, we’re getting down to the wire here. In just a few hours the Producers Guild will announce their winner. The show begins at 5pm Pacific and we will be covering this starting then. Probably the show will be quick and streamlined like the WGA awards were.

Either that or we’ll all kill each other before that happens but you know! Give me your No Guts, No Glory for tonight and take our poll for what you actually think WILL win.

Remember, the only film that has ever won the PGA without a DGA nomination is Driving Miss Daisy. So, it probably has to be one of the DGA 5. So I guess the only one of the five that is a true No Guts, No Glory – I’ll go with Mank.

And don’t forget to enter our contest.

And for this poll please choose what you think will ACTUALLY win:

Coming Soon What Wins Best Picture at the Producers Guild Tonight? Nomadland Promising Young Woman The Trial of the Chicago 7 Minari Mank Judas and the Black Messiah Sound of Metal Ma Rainey's Black Bottom One Night in Miami Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Results Vote What Wins Best Picture at the Producers Guild Tonight? Nomadland 50 ( 60.24 % ) Promising Young Woman 11 ( 13.25 % ) The Trial of the Chicago 7 7 ( 8.43 % ) Minari 8 ( 9.64 % ) Mank 3 ( 3.61 % ) Judas and the Black Messiah 2 ( 2.41 % ) Sound of Metal 0 ( 0 % ) Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 2 ( 2.41 % ) One Night in Miami 0 ( 0 % ) Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 0 ( 0 % ) Back