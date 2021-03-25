Thanks once again to Marshall Flores for tabulating the contest results. We had too many winners once again and so the prizes will have to be split. But congratulations! Please send an email to claim your prize (first group only).
Perfect Score after tie-breakers:
Jorge Arce
Sarp Erkaya
Jorge Flores
James Garcia
Daniel Hammer
Ken Koc
Alex Meridith
Mike Meyers
Helen Neely
Gabriel Paiva
Rafael Perera
Tara Roberts
S. Scoble
And the rest who did get 3/3 with the main categories but missed on the tie-breakers:
Sebastian Bertrand
Daniel Burack
Anthony Cidoni
Chris D’Olimpio
Angela Hutton
Jeremy Jentzen
Dillon Lacina
Alex Paixao
Raymond Pickles
Matt Prellberg