Live Action Short nominee, Two Distant Strangers, has just acquired a Netflix release date for April 9. Oscar voting begins on April 15.

Two Distant Strangers tells the story of Carter James, a Black cartoonist who finds himself trapped in a time loop with a racist cop and the story only resets if Carter dies. It’s a nimbly directed short and directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe released the following statement:

“When we set out to create this short in the middle of the simultaneous pandemic and social justice crises, we didn’t know what to expect. But in just 5 days, we pulled off the nearly impossible to make this incredible film. And all of us have been so filled with gratitude to see so many people responding to this story of resilience and perseverance. Two Distant Strangers tackles a tough subject for everyone, but in an effort to forge a new direction in the conversation. And now having Netflix come on board to bring that message to millions is an incredible opportunity.”

Check out the trailer for Two Distant Strangers below.