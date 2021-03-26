“I’ll say one thing. He owes his life to that dog.”

Or maybe that dog owes his life to this film!

The Artist, formally known as The Little Bitch Artist and Look Who’s Talking Now, wowed audiences when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011, when Jean Dujardin won Best Actor and Uggie took the Palm Dog (eat it, Cosmo from Beginners!).

Soon Oscar buzz surrounded our favorite Parsons Jack Russell, but BAFTA made no bones about their feelings toward rewarding canine actors and made sure that, despite S. T. VanAirsdale’s Consider Uggie awards campaign, Ugg-man would not be eligible.

In Episode 7 of Consider Uggie, Awards Daily’s Joey Moser and Megan McLachlan look back at the film that made Uggie a star and answer lingering questions like, What’s up Doris’s (Penelope Ann Miller) butt in this film? Was George (Dujardin) reluctant to do talkies because of his French accent? Did this film only win all of the awards BECAUSE of Uggie?

All this and more in Episode 7 of Consider Uggie.