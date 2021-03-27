LIVE SHOW CATEGORIES
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder”
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Bad Boys For Life”
Chairman’s Award
Rev. D. James Lawson
President’s Award
LeBron James
Hall of Fame Award
Eddie Murphy
Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice
Social Justice Impact
Stacey Abrams
NON-TELEVISED AWARDS
Outstanding Social Media Personality
Tabitha Brown
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“John Lewis: Good Trouble”
Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
“The Last Dance”
Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Special Award – Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – “black-ish” – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
“#FreeRayshawn“
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
“Black Boy Joy”
Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
“Canvas”
Special Award – Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”
Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”
Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – “Soul”
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”
Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”
Special Award – Founder’s
Toni Vaz
Outstanding New Artist
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”
Outstanding Album
“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“Music From and Inspired By Soul” – Jon Batiste
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
“Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi
Outstanding International Song
“Lockdown” – Original Koffee
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Touch from you” – Tamela Mann
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“The Return” – The Clark Sisters
Special Award – Sports Award II
WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)