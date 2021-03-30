It’s never easy to say goodbye to a show you love, but it feels particularly difficult to close the doors on NBC’s ensemble comedy, Superstore. The show ran for 6 seasons and we here at Awards Daily TV have been avid fans from the very first episode.

For this week’s episode, Joey is joined by Jalal Haddad and Jordan Walker to talk about favorite characters and how well the show wrapped. We share our frustration about how NBC never focused on the show to give it a huge platform despite its consistent critical acclaim. It was one of the only shows that successfully weaved in storylines about the pandemic without sacrificing comedy or character development. It will be remembered as a sitcom that celebrates diversity without making “very special episodes.”

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

