This trailer for The Mitchells vs. The Machines headed for Netflix on April 30.
Coming from Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Cloudy with the a Chance of Meatballs, the The Lego Movie and producers of Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse).
A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope! Watch The Mitchells vs. The Machines only on Netflix on April 30. Directed by Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls), produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and Kurt Albrecht, and featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Eric Andre, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is about embracing the things that make us unique, learning what it means to be human in a world increasingly filled with technology, and holding tight to the people most important to you when the unexpected hits.