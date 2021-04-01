On Sunday, the SAG Awards will air at 6pm Pacific. Here is how Pamela McClintock puts it, “SAG-AFTRA’s hourlong main event will be host-less, pretaped and feature appearances by plenty of talent including Riz Ahmed, Common, Mindy Kaling, Josh Gad and Rita Moreno.”

The entire event is being pretaped, meaning that the SAG-AFTRA winners will be informed a few days before the April 4 telecast on TNT and TBS. Acceptance speeches will be rounded out with taped messages from myriad other actors who will serve as presenters, and per usual, there is no host. Connell and Milliner, who revealed to THR exclusively that some of those A-list presenters include nominee Riz Ahmed along with Common, Mindy Kaling, Josh Gad and Rita Moreno, chatted about their unusual plans for the COVID-era show.

The winners will likely find out over the weekend some time whether or not they won and their acceptance speeches will be given in advance of the big night.

The show is committed to being one hour long and wants to be the “shortest” in awards season. For our purposes that means less time to really marinate on whatever wins. But hey, we’re making the best of it, right? Just a few more weeks and the whole thing is put to bed until next year.

on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT), with an encore airing on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT). This year's SAG Awards is a one-hour celebration that will highlight and expand on the show's signature "I Am An Actor" stories through funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be woven throughout the telecast. The show will continue the tradition of honoring the outstanding performances of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories.

