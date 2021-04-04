Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Yuh-jung Youn — Minari
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Mandalorian