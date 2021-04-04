Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Yuh-jung Youn — Minari

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson — The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian