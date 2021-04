The BAFTA Awards, along with the DGA Awards, will be held this Saturday, April 10. They are going to be mostly unpredictable, though I would imagine you will see a win for Nomadland and director Chloe Zhao. Wide open will be the acting categories, of course, and all of the non-jury-selected categories. Some of this could inform the Oscars, or not. This year, everything is up in the air.

