This week, we’re plugging into HBO Max’s newest dark comedy Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen. Plus, we discuss SAG winners!

Do you ever want to know what your partner is thinking? What about if they love you? Or if they even like you? Then take a look at HBO Max’s Made for Love. Starring Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen, Made for Love follows Magnussen as the head of a Google-like company. He creates and secretly implants a chip in his wife (Milioti) that allows him to read her emotions down to the orgasmic level. So, is this high-concept dark comedy worth the time? Or is it too problematic for pure entertainment value? Joey, Megan, and Clarence’s opinions run the gamut, so tune in for our conversation!

Plus, we quickly weigh in on this weekend’s SAG award winners!

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

