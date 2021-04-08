Woman in the Window (2021), L to R: Jennifer Jason Leigh as Jane Russell, Brian Tyree Henry as Detective Little, Amy Adams as Anna Fox, Gary Oldman as Alistair Russell, and Wyatt Russell as David.
We’ve been anxiously anticipating this one since it was initially announced. Based on the best-selling novel by A. J. Finn, The Woman in the Window boasts an incredible cast led by Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore. It’s directed by Joe Wright from a screenplay by Tracy Letts. Still, the film was shuffled to various release dates and studios before finally landing at Netflix.
It will finally be seen on May 14.
Here are the official trailer and synopsis.
Synopsis:
Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime. Based on the gripping, best-selling novel and adapted by Tracy Letts, shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one are what they seem in this suspenseful psychological thriller starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.