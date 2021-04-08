We’ve been anxiously anticipating this one since it was initially announced. Based on the best-selling novel by A. J. Finn, The Woman in the Window boasts an incredible cast led by Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore. It’s directed by Joe Wright from a screenplay by Tracy Letts. Still, the film was shuffled to various release dates and studios before finally landing at Netflix.

It will finally be seen on May 14.

Here are the official trailer and synopsis.

Synopsis: