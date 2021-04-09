We’re coming into the final stretch here, folks. The longest Oscar season in history is almost over! Here are our predictions for these three awards shows.

Saturday – BAFTA on BBC 12 noon Pacific.

EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night, airing on Saturday 10 April at 20.00 BST (12 noon Pacific Time) on BBC Two and BBC Two HD. Clara will be joined by a panel of guests including Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan.

Saturday – ADG – 4pm Pacific. Tickets available here.

Sunday – BAFTA – roughly 11am Pacific – on BBC 2

“On Sunday 11 April, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the second night of theEE British Academy Film Awards, airing at 19.00 BST (11am Pacific) on BBC One and BBC One HD.”

Saturday – DGA Awards 5pm Pacific. Private virtual event.

Predictions

DGA – Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Best First Time Director

Regina King, One Night in Miami … – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson

Florian Zeller, The Father – Ryan Adams

BAFTA

Best film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father – Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman – Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) –

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers) – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark JOhnson

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell] – Ryan Adams

Best film not in the English language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best documentary

Collective – Clarence Moye

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher – Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

The Social Dilemma

Best animated film

Onward

Soul – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Wolfwalkers

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best Original Screenplay

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks – Sasha Stone

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version – Ryan Adams

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman – Clarence Moye

Frances McDormand, Nomadland – Mark Johnson

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father – Clarence Moye

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah- Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Original Score

Mank – Ryan Adams

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson

Best Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams

Minari – Mark Johnson

Promising Young Woman

Rocks – Clarence Moye

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland – Mark Johnson

Best Editing

The Father – Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams

Nomadland – Sasha Stone

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Mark Johnson

Best Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

News of the World

Rebecca

Best Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma – Ryan Adams

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Mark Johnson

Mank – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye

Best Make Up and Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Mank – Sasha Stone

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Best Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky – Clarence Moye

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet – Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

ADG

Film Categories

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Mank” – Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mulan” – Production Designer: Grant Major

“News of the World” – Production Designer: David Crank

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Production Designer: Shane Valentino

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” – Production Designer: K.K. Barrett – Ryan Adams

“Pinocchio” – Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

“Tenet” – Production Designer: Nathan Crowley — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson

“The Midnight Sky” – Production Designer: Jim Bissell

“Wonder Woman 1984” – Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Da 5 Bloods” – Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” – Production Designer: Molly Hughes – Clarence Moye

“Palm Springs” – Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

“Promising Young Woman” – Production Designer: Michael T. Perry — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams

“The Prom” – Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall – Mark Johnson

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” – Production Designer: Matt Perry

“Onward” – Production Designer: Noah Klocek

“Soul” – Production Designer: Steve Pilcher – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams