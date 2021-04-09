We’re coming into the final stretch here, folks. The longest Oscar season in history is almost over! Here are our predictions for these three awards shows.
Saturday – BAFTA on BBC 12 noon Pacific.
EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night, airing on Saturday 10 April at 20.00 BST (12 noon Pacific Time) on BBC Two and BBC Two HD. Clara will be joined by a panel of guests including Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan.
Saturday – ADG – 4pm Pacific. Tickets available here.
Sunday – BAFTA – roughly 11am Pacific – on BBC 2
“On Sunday 11 April, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the second night of theEE British Academy Film Awards, airing at 19.00 BST (11am Pacific) on BBC One and BBC One HD.”
Saturday – DGA Awards 5pm Pacific. Private virtual event.
Predictions
DGA – Best Director
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Best First Time Director
Regina King, One Night in Miami … – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson
Florian Zeller, The Father – Ryan Adams
BAFTA
Best film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father – Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman – Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) –
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers) – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark JOhnson
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell] – Ryan Adams
Best film not in the English language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best documentary
Collective – Clarence Moye
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher – Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
The Social Dilemma
Best animated film
Onward
Soul – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Wolfwalkers
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best Original Screenplay
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moira Buffini, The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Best Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks – Sasha Stone
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version – Ryan Adams
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman – Clarence Moye
Frances McDormand, Nomadland – Mark Johnson
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father – Clarence Moye
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah- Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Original Score
Mank – Ryan Adams
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson
Best Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah – Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams
Minari – Mark Johnson
Promising Young Woman
Rocks – Clarence Moye
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland – Mark Johnson
Best Editing
The Father – Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams
Nomadland – Sasha Stone
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Mark Johnson
Best Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
News of the World
Rebecca
Best Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma – Ryan Adams
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Mark Johnson
Mank – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye
Best Make Up and Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Mank – Sasha Stone
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
Best Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky – Clarence Moye
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet – Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
ADG
Film Categories
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
“Mank” – Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Production Designer: Mark Ricker
“Mulan” – Production Designer: Grant Major
“News of the World” – Production Designer: David Crank
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Production Designer: Shane Valentino
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” – Production Designer: K.K. Barrett – Ryan Adams
“Pinocchio” – Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani
“Tenet” – Production Designer: Nathan Crowley — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson
“The Midnight Sky” – Production Designer: Jim Bissell
“Wonder Woman 1984” – Production Designer: Aline Bonetto
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
“Da 5 Bloods” – Production Designer: Wynn Thomas
“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” – Production Designer: Molly Hughes – Clarence Moye
“Palm Springs” – Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday
“Promising Young Woman” – Production Designer: Michael T. Perry — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams
“The Prom” – Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall – Mark Johnson
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” – Production Designer: Matt Perry
“Onward” – Production Designer: Noah Klocek
“Soul” – Production Designer: Steve Pilcher – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams