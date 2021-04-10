BAFTA winners, Night One
- Best Production Design – Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- Best Costumes – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
- Best Makeup and Hair – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Best Sound – Sound of Metal – Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
- Best Special Effects – Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
- Best Casting – Rocks – Lucy Paradee
- Best British Short Film – The Present – Farah Nabulsi
- British Short Animation – The Owl and the Pussycat – Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
- Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema – Noel Clarke
earlier:
The BAFTAs will start their first round of winners at 12noon Pacific. We will be finding the winners and posting them. For round one it’s Casting, Costume, Make Up & Hair, Production Design, Sound, Special Visual Effects, British Short Film and British Short Animation. Noel Clarke will be receiving the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.
More info here.
- Shaheen Baig (“Calm with Horses”)
- Alexa L. Fogel (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Julia Kim (“Minari”)
- Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu (“Promising Young Woman”)
- Lucy Pardee (“Rocks”)
- Michael O’Connor (“Ammonite”)
- Alice Babidge (“The Dig”)
- Alexandra Byrne (“Emma”)
- Ann Roth (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Trish Summerville (“Mank”)
- Jenny Shircore (“The Dig”)
- Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
- Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams (“Mank”)
- Mark Coulier (“Pinocchio”)
- Nominees TBC (“Greyhound”)
- Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney (“News of the World”)
- Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder (“Nomadland”)
- Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker(“Soul”)
- Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (“Sound of Metal”)
- Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt (“Greyhound”)
- Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins (“The Midnight Sky”)
- Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury (“Mulan”)
- Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher (“The One and Only Ivan”)
- Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (“Tenet”)
- Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe (“The Fire Next Time”)
- Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (“The Owl and the Pussycat”)
- Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein (“The Song of a Lost Boy”)
- Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman (“Eyelash”)
- Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies (“Lizard”)
- John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja (“Lucky Break”)
- Ghada Eldemellawy (“Miss Curvy”)
- Farah Nabulsi (“The Present”)