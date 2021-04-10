BAFTA winners, Night One

Best Production Design – Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Best Costumes – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Best Makeup and Hair – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Sound – Sound of Metal – Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Best Special Effects – Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Best Casting – Rocks – Lucy Paradee

Best British Short Film – The Present – Farah Nabulsi

British Short Animation – The Owl and the Pussycat – Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema – Noel Clarke

earlier:

The BAFTAs will start their first round of winners at 12noon Pacific. We will be finding the winners and posting them. For round one it’s Casting, Costume, Make Up & Hair, Production Design, Sound, Special Visual Effects, British Short Film and British Short Animation. Noel Clarke will be receiving the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Casting