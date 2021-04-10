- Feature Film – Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
- Debut Feature Film – Darius Marder – Sound of Metal
- Documentary – Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw – The Truffle Hunters
- Limited Series – Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit
- Drama Series – Leslie Linka Glatter – Homeland
- Comedy Series – Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
- Reality Series – Joseph Guidry Petal to the Metal
- Children’s Program – Amy Chatz, We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical
- Variety/News Special – Thomas Schlamme A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
- Commercial – Melina Matsoukas, “You Love Me” for Beats by Dr. Dre
- Robert B. Aldrich Achievement Award – Betty Thomas
- Honorary Lifetime Member – Paris Barclay