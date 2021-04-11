Best Film
- “Nomadland”
Director
- Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
Outstanding British Film
- “Promising Young Woman”
Outstanding Debut
- Remi Weekes (“His House”)
Leading Actress
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
Leading Actor
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
Supporting Actress
- Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)
Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Original Screenplay
- Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
Adapted Screenplay
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (“The Father”)
Editing
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”)
Cinematography
- Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)
Original Score
- Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Soul”)
Documentary
- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (“My Octopus Teacher”)
Animated Film
- Pete Docter, Dana Murray (“Soul”)
Film not in English Language
- Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (“Another Round”)
Fellowship Award
- Ang Lee
EE Rising Star Award
- Bukky Bakray
_______
Earlier:
BAFTA Part Two: Electric Boogaloo
Here are the Winners from Night One, in case you missed those festivities.
Tonight’s categories and nominees:
Best Film
- “The Father”
- “The Mauritanian”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Outstanding British Film
- “Calm With Horses”
- “The Dig”
- “The Father”
- “His House”
- “Limbo”
- “The Mauritanian”
- “Mogul Mowgli”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Rocks”
- “Saint Maud”
Director
- Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)
- Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”)
- Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)
- Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
- Jasmila Žbanić (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)
- Sarah Gavron (“Rocks”)
Original Screenplay
- “Another Round”
- “Mank”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Rocks”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Adapted Screenplay
- Moira Buffini (“The Dig”)
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (“The Father”)
- Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven (“The Mauritanian”)
- Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
- Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)
Leading Actress
- Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”)
- Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”)
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
- Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
- Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”)
- Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”)
Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
- Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”)
- Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses”)
- Kosar Ali (“Rocks”)
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Ashley Madekwe (“County Lines”)
- Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)
Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Barry Keoghan (“Calm With Horses”)
- Alan Kim (“Minari”)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night In Miami…”)
- Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”)
- Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Remi Weekes (“His House”)
- Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai (“Limbo”)
- Jack Sidey (“Moffie”)
- Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (“Rocks”)
- Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman (“Saint Maud”)
Film not in English Language
- Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (“Another Round”)
- Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov (“Dear Comrades!”)
- Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”)
- Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh (“Minari”)
- Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)
Documentary
- Alexander Nanau (“Collective”)
- Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”)
- Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen (“The Dissident”)
- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (“My Octopus Teacher”)
- Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes (“The Social Dilemma”)
Animated Film
- Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae (“Onward”)
- Pete Docter, Dana Murray (“Soul”)
- Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young (“Wolfwalkers”)
Original Score
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Mank”)
- Emile Mosseri (“Minari”)
- James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)
- Anthony Willis (“Promising Young Woman”)
- Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Soul”)
Cinematography
- Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”)
- Alwin H. Küchler (“The Mauritanian”)
- Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)
- Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)
Editing
- Yorgos Lamprinos (“The Father”)
- Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
- Frédéric Thoraval (“Prominsg Young Woman”)
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”)
- Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
EE Rising Star Award
- Bukky Bakray
- Conrad Khan
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Sope Dìrísù