Best Film “Nomadland” Director Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) Outstanding British Film “Promising Young Woman” Outstanding Debut Remi Weekes (“His House”) Leading Actress Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) Leading Actor Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) Supporting Actress Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”) Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) Original Screenplay Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) Adapted Screenplay Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (“The Father”) Editing Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”) Cinematography Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”) Original Score Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Soul”)

Documentary Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (“My Octopus Teacher”)

Animated Film

Pete Docter, Dana Murray (“Soul”) Film not in English Language Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (“Another Round”) Fellowship Award Ang Lee EE Rising Star Award Bukky Bakray

Best Film

“The Father”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding British Film

“Calm With Horses”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Jasmila Žbanić (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Sarah Gavron (“Rocks”)

Original Screenplay

“Another Round”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini (“The Dig”)

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (“The Father”)

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven (“The Mauritanian”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”)

Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”)

Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses”)

Kosar Ali (“Rocks”)

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Ashley Madekwe (“County Lines”)

Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Barry Keoghan (“Calm With Horses”)

Alan Kim (“Minari”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night In Miami…”)

Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes (“His House”)

Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai (“Limbo”)

Jack Sidey (“Moffie”)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (“Rocks”)

Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman (“Saint Maud”)

Film not in English Language

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (“Another Round”)

Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov (“Dear Comrades!”)

Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”)

Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh (“Minari”)

Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Documentary

Alexander Nanau (“Collective”)

Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”)

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen (“The Dissident”)

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (“My Octopus Teacher”)

Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes (“The Social Dilemma”)

Animated Film

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae (“Onward”)

Pete Docter, Dana Murray (“Soul”)

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young (“Wolfwalkers”)

Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

Emile Mosseri (“Minari”)

James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)

Anthony Willis (“Promising Young Woman”)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Soul”)

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”)

Alwin H. Küchler (“The Mauritanian”)

Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos (“The Father”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Frédéric Thoraval (“Prominsg Young Woman”)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”)

Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

EE Rising Star Award