We look at Amazon’s Them, a new horror anthology series that examines the horror stemming from 1950s racism. But when does horror go too far?

This week, we’re back at the Water Cooler with a spoiler-filled look at Amazon’s Them: Covenant on the docket. Created by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe, Them‘s first season of a planned anthology series stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas as a Black couple who move their family from rural North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood. It’s the 1950s. It’s an all-white Compton. Also, it’s deeply, deeply, deeply disturbing and very scary. But does this series go too far with its depiction of ultra racism and graphic horror? And by graphic horror, how many viewers make it beyond episode five? We cover a lot of ground with this one, so kick back and join in the conversation on the post. Oh, and spoilers abound!

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

