Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the first-ever virtual ceremony for the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards. A mind-boggling list of stars, including Daveed Diggs, Spike Lee, Matt Bomer, and Geena Davis, presented awards. Please see below for a full list of winners.

Casting Society of America Co-Presidents, Russell Boast and Rich Mento said, “Tonight’s Artios Award ceremony once again celebrated the enormous contributions that our members bring to a global entertainment community. We are extremely proud to congratulate this evening’s well-deserved winners and honorees. CSA is committed to working tirelessly to further the conversation of recognition for all of our craft’s work, and are proud of the collective achievements made in recent years.”

Film Categories

Animation

SOUL – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM – Nancy Bishop

Big Budget – Drama

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 – Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Studio Or Independent – Comedy

THE 40-YEAR OLD VERSION – Jessica Daniels

Studio Or Independent – Drama

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI – Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama

MINARI – Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama

THE SURROGATE – Erica Hart

Television

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

THE GREAT – Rose Wicksteed

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

EUPHORIA – Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)

Television Series – Comedy

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS – Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting), Emer O’Callaghan (Associate)

Television Series – Drama

SUCCESSION – Avy Kaufman

Limited Series

NORMAL PEOPLE – Louise Kiely

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

BAD EDUCATION – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW – Victoria Thomas

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

THE BABYSITTER’S CLUB – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

Television Animation

BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton

Reality Series

QUEER EYE – Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli,

Ally Capriotti Grant (Location Casting)

Short Film

NETUSER – Stephanie Klapper

Short Form Series

#FREERAYSHAWN – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

Theatre

New York Broadway Theatre – Play

SLAVE PLAY – Taylor WIlliams

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL – Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Play

A SOLDIER’S PLAY – Jim Carnahan

New York Theatre – Play

ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS – Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

New York Theatre – Musical

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS – Jim Carnahan

Regional Theatre – Play

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

Regional Theatre – Musical

SIX – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Los Angeles Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Special Theatrical Performance

PRIDE PLAYS – James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theatre Tours

THE BAND’S VISIT – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam