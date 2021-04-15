Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the first-ever virtual ceremony for the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards. A mind-boggling list of stars, including Daveed Diggs, Spike Lee, Matt Bomer, and Geena Davis, presented awards. Please see below for a full list of winners.
Casting Society of America Co-Presidents, Russell Boast and Rich Mento said, “Tonight’s Artios Award ceremony once again celebrated the enormous contributions that our members bring to a global entertainment community. We are extremely proud to congratulate this evening’s well-deserved winners and honorees. CSA is committed to working tirelessly to further the conversation of recognition for all of our craft’s work, and are proud of the collective achievements made in recent years.”
Film Categories
Animation
SOUL – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)
Big Budget – Comedy
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM – Nancy Bishop
Big Budget – Drama
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 – Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)
Studio Or Independent – Comedy
THE 40-YEAR OLD VERSION – Jessica Daniels
Studio Or Independent – Drama
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI – Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)
Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama
MINARI – Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)
Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama
THE SURROGATE – Erica Hart
Television
Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy
THE GREAT – Rose Wicksteed
Television Pilot and First Season – Drama
EUPHORIA – Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)
Television Series – Comedy
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS – Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting), Emer O’Callaghan (Associate)
Television Series – Drama
SUCCESSION – Avy Kaufman
Limited Series
NORMAL PEOPLE – Louise Kiely
Film, Non-Theatrical Release
BAD EDUCATION – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance
Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy
A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW – Victoria Thomas
Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)
THE BABYSITTER’S CLUB – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)
Television Animation
BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton
Reality Series
QUEER EYE – Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli,
Ally Capriotti Grant (Location Casting)
Short Film
NETUSER – Stephanie Klapper
Short Form Series
#FREERAYSHAWN – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)
Theatre
New York Broadway Theatre – Play
SLAVE PLAY – Taylor WIlliams
New York Broadway Theatre – Musical
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL – Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)
New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Play
A SOLDIER’S PLAY – Jim Carnahan
New York Theatre – Play
ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS – Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
New York Theatre – Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS – Jim Carnahan
Regional Theatre – Play
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau
Regional Theatre – Musical
SIX – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
Los Angeles Theatre
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS – Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Special Theatrical Performance
PRIDE PLAYS – James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
Theatre Tours
THE BAND’S VISIT – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam