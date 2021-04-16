In Episode 8 of the Consider Uggie podcast, Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan and Joey Moser cast their vote on Uggie’s uncredited cameo in Jay Roach’s The Campaign.

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve entered “Peak Uggie.”

Skateboarding on Ellen, making out with Katy Perry, impressing Gerard Butler. Uggie-Huggers Joey Moser and Megan McLachlan talk about the salad days of their favorite movie dog, including his uncredited cameo in Jay Roach’s The Campaign, the political satire starring Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis.

Lingering questions include: Why didn’t Uggie end his film career with this cameo? Could The Campaign have benefited from more Uggie? Is this where Jason Sudeikis developed his Ted Lasso voice?

All this and more in Episode 8 of the Consider Uggie podcast, where these Awards Daily colleagues discuss the filmography of Uggie the dog and his impact on popular culture.

Listen here.