April 16, 2021 MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Film today announced the organization’s 10th anniversary fundraiser, taking place May 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Streaming on Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema platform, powered by Eventive, The Future of Montclair Film event will feature Evelyn & Stephen Colbert in conversation with Montclair Film Executive Director Tom Hall. Following the conversation, the pair will join an online cocktail party to kick off the organization’s celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The event continues Montclair Film’s annual tradition of celebrity conversation fundraisers, which raise money for the organization’s year-round film and education programs. Past events have featured Stephen Colbert (2011), Jon Stewart (2012), Jimmy Fallon (2013), Steve Carell (2014), J.J. Abrams (2015), John Oliver (2016), Samantha Bee (2017), Meryl Streep (2018), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2019). The organization did not host a fundraiser in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Stephen and I are looking forward to a fun evening on May 7th,“ said Montclair Film Board president Evie Colbert. “Film and arts organizations have worked very hard to sustain their programs during the challenges of the pandemic, and so support is now more vital than ever. We hope everyone will join us in supporting Montclair Film as we make plans for a bright future.”

“I am very excited to sit down with the Colberts to discuss a wide range of topics, from their cinematic passions, to festival highlights, to Executive Producing IN & OF ITSELF, to a behind the scenes look at their collaboration this past year to bring A LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to audiences from their home,” said Montclair Film Executive Director Tom Hall. “Our annual fundraiser is key to sustaining our organization, and we’re incredibly grateful to Evie and Stephen for their enduring support.”

Tickets for the virtual conversation begin at $50 and are available now at MontclairFilm.org, where you can find more information about the event, including details about donor and sponsor benefits and Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema platform. Upper-level ticket holders will be invited to join the online cocktail party, receive delivery of VIP treats to enjoy during the show from Rao’s Homemade, Ironbound Hard Cider, All Points West Distillery and others to be announced, and be entered to win two (2) tickets to attend the first in-person live studio taping of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (date to be determined).

ABOUT CRAIG NEWMARK PHILANTHROPIES

Craig Newmark Philanthropies was created by craigslist founder Craig Newmark to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. It works to advance grassroots organizations that are getting stuff done in areas that include trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, voter protection, gender diversity in technology, and veterans & military families. For more information, please visit CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org