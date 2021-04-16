Tomorrow, the Editors Guild will ring in. Here are our predictions.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Mank
Kirk Baxter, ACE
Minari
Harry Yoon, ACE
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Sound of Metal – Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone
Alan Baumgarten, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra
I Care a Lot
Mark Eckersley, ACE
On The Rocks
Sarah Flack, ACE
Palm Springs
Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler
Promising Young Woman – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Frédéric Thoraval
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
The Croods: A New Age
James Ryan, ACE
Onward
Catherine Apple
Over the Moon
Edie Ichioka, ACE
Soul – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Kevin Nolting, ACE
Wolfwalkers
Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Nancy Novack
Dick Johnson is Dead
Nels Bangerter
The Dissident – Sasha Stone
Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah
My Octopus Teacher – Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm
The Social Dilemma
Davis Coombe
For the ASC – the predictions are:
Nomadland – Sasha Stone, Marshall Flores
Cherry
Mank
Trial of the Chicago 7
News of the World
Documentary
The Truffle Hunters – Marshall Flores, Clarence Moye
Gunda – Sasha Stone
Noturro
