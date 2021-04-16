Tomorrow, the Editors Guild will ring in. Here are our predictions.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Mank

Kirk Baxter, ACE

Minari

Harry Yoon, ACE

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Sound of Metal – Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone

Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

I Care a Lot

Mark Eckersley, ACE

On The Rocks

Sarah Flack, ACE

Palm Springs

Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

Promising Young Woman – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

The Croods: A New Age

James Ryan, ACE

Onward

Catherine Apple

Over the Moon

Edie Ichioka, ACE

Soul – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Kevin Nolting, ACE

Wolfwalkers

Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Nancy Novack

Dick Johnson is Dead

Nels Bangerter

The Dissident – Sasha Stone

Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

My Octopus Teacher – Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

The Social Dilemma

Davis Coombe

For the ASC – the predictions are:

Nomadland – Sasha Stone, Marshall Flores

Cherry

Mank

Trial of the Chicago 7

News of the World

Documentary

The Truffle Hunters – Marshall Flores, Clarence Moye

Gunda – Sasha Stone

Noturro

You can enter the contest for both here.