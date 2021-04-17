68TH MOTION PICTURE SOUND EDITORS (MPSE) GOLDEN REEL AWARDS
WINNERS
FILMMAKER AWARD
George Miller
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dennis Drummond
CATEGORY WINNERS (1 Tie)
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Soul
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathan Stevens, Steve Orlando
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE
Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Justin Pearson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
The Reason I Jump
Vulcan Productions
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan
Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley
Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee
Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
The Eight Hundred
CMC Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor and Editor: Kang Fu
Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller
Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan
Foley Artist: Lan Long
Music Editor: Fei Yu
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore
Tenet
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga
Netflix
Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Netflix
Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli
Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Greyhound
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler
Associate Supervising Sound Editor: Will Digby, MPSE
Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title
Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King
Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon
Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
Servant: “2:00”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
Music Editor: Lesley Langs
Foley Editor: Julien Pirrie
Foley Artist: Gareth Rhys Jones
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music
Vikings: “The Best Laid Plans”
Amazon
Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Lise Beauchesne
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn
ADR Editor: James Spencer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music
The Queen’s Gambit: “Adjournment”
Netflix
Music Editor: Tom Kramer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue / ADR
The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch
Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman
Dialogue Editors: Mary Ellen Porto, MPSE; Eric Hoehn
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
** TIE **
The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch
Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III, Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn
Foley Artist / Editor: Rachel Chancey
Star Trek: Picard “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”
CBS All Access
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro
Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
A Christmas Carol
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Tom Stewart, Andy Kennedy
Dialogue Editor: Iain Wilkinson
Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
Mortal Kombat Legends: “Scorpion’s Revenge”
Warner Bros. Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch
Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan, Ezra Walker
Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, MPSE; Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley
Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter
ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo
Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time: “Episode 1”
EPIX/Amblin
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley
Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE
Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev
Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova
Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
The Last of Us Part II
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz
Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Audio Director: Robert Krekel
Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto
Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
The Last of Us Part II
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Director: Robert Krekel
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Maged Khalil Ragab
Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker
Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto, Derek Brown, Jordan Denton
Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan Brown, Cesar Marenco
Foley Editor: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom
Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
Baba Yaga
Baobab Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford
Sound Designers: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf
Music Editor: Rex Darnell
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
The Unknown
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee
Sound Designer: Yin Lee