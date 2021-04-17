68TH MOTION PICTURE SOUND EDITORS (MPSE) GOLDEN REEL AWARDS

WINNERS

FILMMAKER AWARD

George Miller

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dennis Drummond

CATEGORY WINNERS (1 Tie)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Soul

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathan Stevens, Steve Orlando

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE

Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Justin Pearson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Reason I Jump

Vulcan Productions

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan

Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley

Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee

Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

The Eight Hundred

CMC Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor and Editor: Kang Fu

Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller

Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan

Foley Artist: Lan Long

Music Editor: Fei Yu

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore

Tenet

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga

Netflix

Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix

Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli

Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Greyhound

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler

Associate Supervising Sound Editor: Will Digby, MPSE

Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King

Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon

Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

Servant: “2:00”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

Music Editor: Lesley Langs

Foley Editor: Julien Pirrie

Foley Artist: Gareth Rhys Jones

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

Vikings: “The Best Laid Plans”

Amazon

Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Lise Beauchesne

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

ADR Editor: James Spencer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music

The Queen’s Gambit: “Adjournment”

Netflix

Music Editor: Tom Kramer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue / ADR

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch

Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman

Dialogue Editors: Mary Ellen Porto, MPSE; Eric Hoehn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

** TIE **

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch

Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III, Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn

Foley Artist / Editor: Rachel Chancey

Star Trek: Picard “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro

Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

A Christmas Carol

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Tom Stewart, Andy Kennedy

Dialogue Editor: Iain Wilkinson

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

Mortal Kombat Legends: “Scorpion’s Revenge”

Warner Bros. Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan, Ezra Walker

Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, MPSE; Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley

Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter

ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo

Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time: “Episode 1”

EPIX/Amblin

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev

Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova

Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

The Last of Us Part II

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

The Last of Us Part II

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Maged Khalil Ragab

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto, Derek Brown, Jordan Denton

Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan Brown, Cesar Marenco

Foley Editor: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designers: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf

Music Editor: Rex Darnell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

The Unknown

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee

Sound Designer: Yin Lee