MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
Sound of Metal
Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht Segovia
Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc Esparza
Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Cortés Navarrette
Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus
MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED
Soul
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES or LIMITED SERIES
The Queen’s Gambit: Ep. 4 Middle Game
Production Mixer – Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC, SERIES or SPECIALS
Hamilton
Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer – Roberto Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Sound Devices, LLC
CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION
iZotope, Inc.
RX8
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Brandyn Johnson
University of Southern California — Los Angeles, CA