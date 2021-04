Feature Film – Erik Messerschmidt, MANK!!!!

Limited Series, Pilot – Steven Meizler for The Queen’s Gambit, End Game

One Hour Non-Commercial Television – Fabian Wagner – The Crown, Imbroglio

One Hour Commercial Television – Jon Joffin, Motherland: Fort Salem, Up is Down

Documentary – Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw – The Truffle Hunters

Episode half-hour television – Baz Idoine for The Mandalorian, Chapter 13: The Jedi

