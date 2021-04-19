The Water Cooler Gang reviews HBO’s latest limited series Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet as a police detective trying to hold her life together.

What do we think about when Spring comes around? At the Water Cooler, we’re always looking out for another prestige limited series from HBO. This year, Mare of Easttown proves an incredibly accessible series, thanks to a stellar lead performance from Oscar and Emmy-winner Kate Winslet. Winslet stars as police detective Mare Sheehan. She finds herself personally and professionally on the ropes while investigating the murder of a young mother. Winslet leads a fantastic cast in a limited series that cares deeply about its characters and their environment. We talk through the series and spitball its 2021 Emmy chances. Does Mare have the chops to beat The Queen’s Gambit?

But first, next Sunday brings the 2021 Academy Awards (finally). You’ll see our predictions on Awards Daily later this week. Today, we give a preview of some of the scenarios we are thinking about before finalizing our predictions.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)