Every year, Ryan and I cover the Oscar race and in the span of a year we get to spend a lot of time writing about the movies we love. That is the best part of the job, without a doubt. But the year comes to an end and that usually ends the analysis. That is why Ryan wrote such a beautiful tribute to Mank’s cinematography yesterday – if you have not read it, that’s here. We don’t always love the same movies, and he rarely writes about movies at all. But this year, we were simpatico. That is why I made a video about what I love about Mank. It is 20 minutes long and not perfect. But I hope it helps to explain what I see in this movie, what I love about it and why it has made such a strong impression.

This is our last chance to dive in. One week from now we turn the page.