Achievement in directing
- “Nomadland” Chloé Zhao
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
- Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari”
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
- Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Adapted screenplay
- “The Father” Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Original screenplay
- “Promising Young Woman” Written by Emerald Fennell
Achievement in cinematography
- “Mank” Erik Messerschmidt
Achievement in production design
- “Mank” Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
Achievement in costume design
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Ann Roth
Achievement in sound
- “Sound of Metal” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Best documentary feature
- “My Octopus Teacher” Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Best animated feature film of the year
- “Soul” Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Best international feature film of the year
- “Another Round” Denmark
Achievement in visual effects
- “Tenet” Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Best live action short film
- “Two Distant Strangers” Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
Best animated short film
- “If Anything Happens I Love You” Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Best documentary short film
- “Colette” Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
______________________________________
Best motion picture of the year
- “The Father” David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
- “Judas and the Black Messiah” Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
- “Mank” Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
- “Minari” Christina Oh, Producer
- “Nomadland” Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
- “Promising Young Woman” Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
- “Sound of Metal” Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers
Performance by an actor in a leading role
- Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins in “The Father”
- Gary Oldman in “Mank”
- Steven Yeun in “Minari”
Performance by an actress in a leading role
- Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand in “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman”
Achievement in film editing
- “The Father” Yorgos Lamprinos
- “Nomadland” Chloé Zhao
- “Promising Young Woman” Frédéric Thoraval
- “Sound of Metal” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Alan Baumgarten
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
- “Da 5 Bloods” Terence Blanchard
- “Mank” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- “Minari” Emile Mosseri
- “News of the World” James Newton Howard
- “Soul” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
- “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
- “Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”
Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth