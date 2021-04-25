Achievement in directing

“Nomadland” Chloé Zhao

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Adapted screenplay

“The Father” Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Original screenplay

“Promising Young Woman” Written by Emerald Fennell

Achievement in cinematography

“Mank” Erik Messerschmidt

Achievement in production design

“Mank” Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

Achievement in costume design

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Ann Roth

Achievement in sound

“Sound of Metal” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Best documentary feature

“My Octopus Teacher” Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Best animated feature film of the year

“Soul” Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Best international feature film of the year

“Another Round” Denmark

Achievement in visual effects

“Tenet” Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Best live action short film

“Two Distant Strangers” Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Best animated short film

“If Anything Happens I Love You” Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Best documentary short film

“Colette” Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

Best motion picture of the year

“The Father” David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

"Judas and the Black Messiah" Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

"Mank" Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

"Minari" Christina Oh, Producer

"Nomadland" Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

"Promising Young Woman" Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

"Sound of Metal" Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins in "The Father"

Gary Oldman in "Mank"

Steven Yeun in "Minari"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby in "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand in "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan in "Promising Young Woman"

Achievement in film editing

“The Father” Yorgos Lamprinos

"Nomadland" Chloé Zhao

"Promising Young Woman" Frédéric Thoraval

"Sound of Metal" Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" Alan Baumgarten

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Da 5 Bloods” Terence Blanchard

"Mank" Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

"Minari" Emile Mosseri

"News of the World" James Newton Howard

"Soul" Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

"Io Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)" Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami…" Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth