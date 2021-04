Greetings and salutations, Oscarwatchers. What are your last minute predictions? Worrying about Best Actress? Me too. It has been such a long time coming. To think they pushed it back to April thinking the pandemic would be over and done with and we could all go back to business as usual. But that didn’t happen and here we are. I for one am excited about how things might go tonight. Expect the unexpected!

