Amazon Prime’s Them emerged earlier this month as a hot button, water cooler series. Whether in effusive praise or shocking disbelief, audiences could not stop talking about the series. Created by Little Marvin, Them is an American horror anthology series whose first episode, Covenant, deals with the racial and supernatural terror experienced by the Emory family in 1950’s Compton. Perfectly rendered and brilliantly acted, Them does prove a difficult experience for audiences.

Imagine acting it on a daily basis.

British actor Ashley Thomas stars as Henry Emory, the patriarch of the Emory family. In an effort to escape past trauma, he moves the family to an all-white Compton neighborhood. There, the family finds themselves immediately terrorized by both their racist neighbors and a mysterious entity that seems to haunt their home. Over the course of the 10-episode series, the Emory family finds themselves pushed beyond the brink of sanity.

Here, Ashley Thomas talks to Awards Daily about finding the right emotional beats to accurately portray the character of Henry Emory. As a British citizen, he talks about the research he undertook to learn more about this tumultuous period in American history. He also discusses inhabiting the character during the filming process and the most difficult scenes to film. In a surprising revelation, Thomas’s most difficult scenes to film actually weren’t what you’d imagine them to be.

Finally, he talks about his hopes for the Emory family after the terrifying events of Them.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy this compelling video interview with Them star Ashley Thomas.