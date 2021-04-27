Did you ever wonder more about 22, the willful Great Before-bound soul from Disney/Pixar’s Soul voiced by Tina Fey?

Director Kevin Nolting brings 22 vs. Earth, a short dedicated to a slice of 22’s life before meeting Joe Gardner. Premiering on Disney+ April 30, the short film 22 vs. Earth offers a fun glimpse into 22’s war against Earth.

Here in this interview with Awards Daily, Nolting talks about how he managed to make the project his own while still operating within the Soul visual world. Plus, does Nolting offer his thoughts on the meaning of life?

Find out on this interview with Awards Daily’s Clarence Moye!