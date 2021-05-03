There probably isn’t getting around it – this is the future of movies. I was watching Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report last night, a movie I didn’t think was that great when I first saw it but now believe it to be among his very best –if he hadn’t made his name on Jaws, Raiders, E.T. and Schindler’s List, anyone watching him work in this film for the first time would be likewise bedazzled by his talent. Minority Report was a big budget sci-fi that made a lot of money and has a somewhat challenging theme. I guess I had to get older, time had to pass, for that movie to finally reveal itself as the work of art that it is.

I don’t mean to continually dump on superhero movies, or the factories that churn them out for the kind of profits you can ONLY make with superhero movies. But it’s kind of like Pornhub – once you can mainline it do you even want to bother with the complications of real life anymore? The older generations are not an issue anymore, even if they do still dominate the Academy. This is partly why the Oscar race is what it is and why you have a company like Disney that owns Searchlight, which just won the Oscar for Nomadland – a teeny tiny indie – and can then turn around and release Eternals by the same director. They are offering the critics and discerning filmgoers one thing, then offering the masses another. The rules of Generation Z are simple: just be diverse and inclusive in your product and we will consume it. These films showcase everything they demand which will make them feel okay about handing over their cash. And hand over their cash they will.

These movies, though, will do one thing no other movie can – not even something as brilliant and spectacular as Minority Report – they will bring people out to theaters in droves. So if you care about movie theaters surviving, you have to be accepting of the brands.

So here it is, with no further ado, your future.