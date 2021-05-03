Coming in as a late entry into the 2021 Emmy season, Netflix’s Halston finally released a full trailer today. This limited series follows Ewan McGregor as the iconic fashion designer. Judging from the trailer, McGregor could emerge as a huge front runner for Best Actor in a Limited Series. We’ve also got what looks to be a strong turn from Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli. And then there’s the costumes, naturally. And somehow Rory Culkin plays Joel Schumacher.

We have a gallery of images from the series below the trailer, so check those out.

Halston drops May 14 on Netflix.

About Halston:

The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself. The series is Executive Produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. Minahan also serves as the series director.

Cast / Characters:

Ewan McGregor – “Halston”

Krysta Rodriguez -”Liza Minnelli”

Rebecca Dayan – “Elsa Peretti”

Gian Franco Rodriguez – “Victor Hugo”

David Pittu – “Joe Eula”

Sullivan Jones – “Ed Austin”

Rory Culkin – “Joel Schumacher”

Kelly Bishop – “Eleanor Lambert”

Vera Farmiga – “Adele”