If you’ve ever been to Pennsylvania, then you know it’s only a matter of time before someone mentions Wawa. The locally legendary convenience store marks the kind of business where you could see literally anything and anyone. It appeals to both athleisure-clad suburban moms and working class dads alike. That range of patrons proved irresistible for Mare of Easttown costume designer Meghan Kasperlik.

HBO’s Mare of Easttown stars Kate Winslet as a small town Pennsylvania police detective whose life begins to unravel as she starts investigating a potential serial murderer. The critically acclaimed series features stunning performances and compelling drama. At its best, Mare feels incredibly authentic, capturing that small town Pennsylvania feel perfectly.

That authenticity includes Kasperlik’s contemporary costume designs, and to achieve those pitch perfect looks, Kasperlik indeed location scouted at the local Wawa. None of those pictures, of course, were ever shared. But as Kasperlik describes in her video interview with Awards Daily, they helped center her within the world of Mare of Easttown. They helped her find the right t-shirt or sweatshirt for star Kate Winslet, which in turn helped Kate embody the character of Mare.

In this interview, Kasperlik talks about the various designs employed within the HBO limited series. She talks about the collaborative process she embarks upon with the actors. She also talks about costume design choices that stem from necessity and choices enforced by the many night shoots.

So, sit back and enjoy this interview with Mare of Easttown costume designer Meghan Kasperlik. Mare of Easttown airs Sunday nights, only on HBO.

