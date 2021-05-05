Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines earned rave reviews for its combination of comic adventure, vocal talents, and its commentary on modern technology. Yet, its fresh and inventive animation style truly blew me away. I’ve really never seen that much like it before. It feels like a comic strip come to life with its unusual depth of field and tactile sense of hand-drawn animation.

So, how did they do it?

The filmmaking team led by producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and director Mike Rianda give us insight into the process here in this behind the scenes look from Netflix. Turns out, we have Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to thank for much of Mitchells’ innovative look.