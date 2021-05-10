HBO Max’s Hacks is a fantastic new comedy about two unlikely comedians who are thrown together in a dysfunctional working relationship. Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a resident Las Vegas stand-up comic whose act appeals to the out-of-town crowd but isn’t drawing the headlines it used to. Hannah Einbinder co-stars as Ava, a writer whose unfortunate past tweets derail her once-blossoming career. As they work together, they find both a tentative connection and begrudging respect in unpredictable and hilarious ways.

Here, in a panel interview with Awards Daily’s Clarence Moye, creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs dive into their critically acclaimed comedy series. Hacks doesn’t bog down in unnecessary plot. Instead, the comedy stems from the characters and their interpersonal relationships. The creative team talks about the roots of the series and about the cast’s brilliant performances. Plus, they share the luxury of working with the great Jean Smart, who coincidentally feels born to play Deborah Vance. Finally, Statsky, Aniello, and Downs share their experiences with Las Vegas and how they managed to reflect its soul through this excellent comedy.

