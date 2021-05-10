This, from the Hollywood Reporter:
“Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible remains the top priority for our organization. We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large. Our below timeline demonstrates our commitment to achieving these goals with extreme urgency.”
You can read the timeline below.
Week of May 3
Members meet, consider, and overwhelmingly vote to approve and implement the Board’s plan for transformational change
Board continues to meet with advocacy groups to develop initiatives to fulfill the HFPA’s commitment to add at least 20 new members by August 2021 and increase membership by 50% in 18 months
Eradicating the new member one year moratorium on voting; All new members will have all voting rights day 1.
Board and members approve hiring of Ropes & Gray to amend and restate Bylaws and other governing documents to implement member-approved plan for transformational change
Weeks of May 10 and 17
Revise and approve new Code of conduct in consultation with Publicists and studios
Continue outreach to potential new member candidates
Publish Code of Conduct and establish Hotline for reporting of violations
Engage independent third party investigator to review and respond promptly to all Hotline claims
Interview candidates and engage new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) consultant
Identify and recruit independent, outside professionals and non-Board members and form Accountability/Oversight Board (“Advisory Board”) to oversee HFPA Board in implementing plan for transformational change
Interview Executive Search Firms to commence search for Chief DEI/HR Officer and identification of potential CEO/CFO and other executives to lead HFPA
HFPA website to be continuously updated to show progress against plan and to list promised Member information (biographies, publications, affiliations, etc.)
Weeks of May 24 and 31
New DEI Consultant and other outside experts conduct mandatory member trainings for DEI and sexual harassment
Board and Advisory Board continue work on identification of applicants to fulfill commitment to add at least 20 new members by August 2021
Grants Officer and subcommittee of members continue work to increase support of internship, mentorship, and scholarship programs for students from underrepresented backgrounds interested in international journalism
Identify and recruit independent, outside professionals for new Credentials Committee, which will oversee new membership application process and reaccreditation of current members based on same criteria as new members
Continue review of committee structure / compensation
First reading of Bylaw Amendments at General Membership Meeting (“GMM”)
Weeks of June 7, 14, and 21
Focus groups with members, Advisory Board, and Ropes & Gray to review amendments to Bylaws and other governing documents
Board assesses and evaluates recommendations of Executive Search Firm for new Executive Officer team
Form new Credentials Committee
All above work streams on trainings, mentorship, and recruitment continue
Week of June 28
Second reading of Bylaw Amendments at GMM
Ballots for voting on Bylaw Amendments mailed to members
Implement new policies on Gifts, Travel, Conflicts of Interest, and Press Conferences
Week of July 5
Members vote on Bylaw Amendments by ballot
Weeks of July 12 and 19
Approved Bylaw Amendments become effective
New Officer and Board elections under amended and restated Bylaws
New membership process opens per new criteria enacted in amended and restated Bylaws
All existing members required to meet same standards as new members for reaccreditation of their membership
Week of July 26
New member process continues
Reaccreditation continues
Week of August 2
New members admitted to HFPA
New Board elected, including independent members, in accordance with amended and restated Bylaws
New CEO/CFO and other Executive Team approved and engaged to manage HFPA
Existing Board and Officers resign upon election of New Board and hiring of Executive Team
Here a selection of tweets from Deadline:
Everything matters. Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color.
Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so.
https://t.co/ng1uUiOqS4
— Ava DuVernay (@ava)
May 10, 2021
Every step forward matters. So many people in front of/behind the camera, at studios/streamers & PR firms took a stand to shift a piece of the biz model that affects the economic futures of artists who are often tokenized/not included. These steps can work in any industry.
https://t.co/IasZCtZIP2
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes)
May 10, 2021
Thank you,
@NBC
, for taking the time to do this right.
#ChangeIsGolden
https://t.co/MPONIZN9F4
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo)
May 10, 2021
One Title: GIRLS TRIP. They didn’t even watch it. That tells you everything.
Golden Globes 2022 Canceled On NBC As HFPA Struggles To Reform To Hollywood’s Stipulations
https://t.co/FjV5jz7WFX
via
@Deadline
— Malcolm D. Lee (@malcolmdlee)
May 10, 2021
Proud to be part of the
@nbc
family.
👊🏽
#LaBrea
https://t.co/WhBtQioDcn
— Nicholas Gonzalez (@IamNickGonzalez)
May 10, 2021
Last week, the HFPA failed to deliver. But today,
@NBCUniversal
announced that they would be withdrawing their support for the
#GoldenGlobes
in 2022, a testament to the power of our coalition. The work to
#ChangeHollywood
continues: stay tuned for more.
— ColorOfChange (@ColorOfChange)
May 10, 2021
— Ollie After Life (@olliecomicstrip)
May 10, 2021
Whew. The chickens. They are roosting.
https://t.co/5SzotdvcTE
— April (@ReignOfApril)
May 10, 2021
I will be replacing the Golden Globes in the NBC line up, stay tuned for more programming announcements. It WILL be an awards show, categories & criteria TBD but Peter Falk’s Columbo will be eligible regardless
— Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller)
May 10, 2021
This HFPA thing is fascinating. I am curious as to why this is the thing that finally got Hollywood to enact meaningful consequences.
— roxane gay (@rgay)
May 10, 2021
Reading these tweets you can see why NBC cancelled the show. You can also see why most people who might think it is an overreaction do not feel like it’s their place to say anything about it. And you can see why there is so much silence from journalists.
The question for me that will remain: what is it they’re hoping for? That if they’d watched Girls Trip it would have been nominated? I am not so sure. Look at what happened with BAFTA. They put a whole jury in place to choose actors and directors of color, who were female and in the end the same consensus picks were chosen as winners. When all is said and done, what will the Golden Globes be? What will they represent? I guess well find out.