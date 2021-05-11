Reality and memory merge in the first trailer of Apple TV+’s limited series, Lisey’s Story. Author Stephen King is adapting his own novel (a favorite of his) for the streaming service with Pablo Larraín directing all eight episodes. The series stars Julianne Moore, Joan Allen, Clive Owen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Dane DeHaan. Moore’s wig from The Hours will seemingly have a guest starring role.

Moore stars as the title character, a widow whose husband died just two years previously. The series will have two timelines: one with Lisey in the present as she cleans out her author husband’s office and one in the past chronicling their marriage. DeHaan plays a mysterious man who seems to have a desperate obsession with Lisey’s husband. Lighthouses! Creepy, shadowy figures!

This will be Moore’s first return to television since her Emmy-winning turn in Jay Roach’s Game Change. The series will debut its first two episodes on June 4th–four days after the Emmy eligibility window closes.