HBO Max’s Hacks stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a resident Las Vegas stand-up comic. She still has the goods, and the out-of-town crowd loves her, but she’s not the marquee, buzzy name that she once was. Hannah Einbinder plays Ava, a once up-and-coming comedy writer whose finds herself cancelled after a questionable tweet goes viral. When their mutual agent throws them together, they discover they need each other, but will their pride allow their working relationship to thrive?

You will love Hacks. It’s funny, it’s moving, and it features tremendous, career-best performances from its cast, particularly Jean Smart in the role she was born to play. Einbinder astonishes in her first major role, showing awards-worthy depth and comic timing. In a supporting role, Olson leaves the audience begging for more with her razor-sharp wit. The three actresses work beautifully together and instantly show the chemistry of long-time collaborators.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily’s Clarence Moye, Smart, Einbinder, and Olson talk about their enviable chemistry stemming from a character-driven comedy. They talk about stand-up comedy and how they so accurately portray that on-screen. Finally, they talk about finding their characters in moments of side-splitting comedy and poignant drama.

Hacks premieres Thursday, May 13, only on HBO Max.