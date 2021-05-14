Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist introduced us to John Clarence Stewart as Simon, a co-worker, confidant, and eventual love interest to Jane Levy‘s titular Zoey. The series shifts in tone from scene to scene as it explores its charecters’ innermost thoughts and feelings, and Stewart has proved an expert in navigating each scenario with an impressive range and complete commitment. Whether it was as a romantic lead, channeling his inner child in an exuberant performance of ‘What Does The Fox Say’ or at the center of a pivotal story tackling racism in the series’ Silicon Valley-esque workplace, Zoey’s second season provided Stewart with an epic platform to showcase his skills— an opportunity Stewart wholeheartedly accepted and excelled in at every turn.

In a candid interview with Awards Daily’s Shadan Larki, John Clarence Stewart discusses his ‘life-changing role as Simon, collaborating with the show’s writers for a vulnerable episode about race, embracing dance, and finding joy. He also teases the show’s season two finale and what comes next for him in a career that is sure to take him to Extraordinary places.

Watch our interview with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's John Clarence Stewart:

