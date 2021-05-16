Mandy Moore, the three-time Emmy-winning choreographer behind Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist joins Awards Daily‘s Shadan Larki for an in-depth discussion about her work on the NBC series.

Think of the most-watched routines across Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance and you’ll likely find Mandy Moore’s name in the credits. Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in the quirky climax of Silver Linings Playbook? That’s Mandy Moore’s choreography. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s La La Land numbers? That’s Moore too.

And all of that was before Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

As a producer and lead choreographer for the NBC musical dramedy Moore choreographs up to seven routines an episode. Whether it’s group dance numbers with scores of extras, duets, or soul-bearing solos, each Zoey number is completely unique, a testament to Moore’s creativity and talent.

I opened my interview with Moore by calling her one of the greatest choreographers of our time. That’s more than just a compliment. It’s perhaps the only way to sum up Moore’s career and influence on our cultural understanding of dancing as an art form. But don’t just take it from me; Moore continues to make a case for herself with each new Zoey creation.

The season 2 finale of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs Sunday, May 16th, at 9/8c on NBC with all episodes available to stream on Peacock. Be sure to check out all of Awards Daily’s interviews with the cast and crew of ‘Zoey’s.’