New York, NY (May 16, 2021) – The 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” aired LIVE from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16. Comedienne and actress Leslie Jones hosted the show, which kicked off MTV’s epic two-night event celebrating the biggest and best moments in film and television.

But Mark Harris pretty much sums up the night here:

I want to meet the MTV movie awards voter who thought, “Yes, Chadwick Boseman’s work as Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was a remarkable synthesis of the naturalistic and the theatrical, but for overall cinematic achievement, I have to go with…” pic.twitter.com/QkNNJ5RZqc — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 17, 2021

Below is the complete list of 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” winners:

BEST MOVIE

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

BEST DUO

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT, Presented by SONIC® Drive-In (SOCIAL CATEGORY)

“Edge of Great” – Julie and the Phantoms

The two-night event will continue tomorrow when the inaugural “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED,” a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television airs from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9PM ET/PT. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the show will celebrate the best jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.

Executive Producers for both the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

Sponsors of the two-night celebration include The Real Cost™ (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and SONIC® Drive-In.