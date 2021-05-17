Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad stormed onto the Emmy front this weekend. The Amazon Prime limited series boasts some of the best reviews of the year. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, the series features dreamlike visuals, stellar performances, and some of the most harrowing scenes you’ll see this year. A massive Emmy haul seems assurred, but will that translate into actual wins? Megan, Joey, and Clarence are joined by Awards Daily TV’s Shadan Larki to dive into The Underground Railroad and orient it within the Emmy landscape.

