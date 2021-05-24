Fresh off winning Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland at this year’s Academy Awards, Chloé Zhao returns to theaters with The Eternals. Her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts interesting visuals, the kind you don’t typically see in an MCU film. It looks as if her general aesthetic and strong sense of natural beauty pay off in the earlier scenes of the trailer. But we’ll see how she handles the requirements of the VFX-heavy Marvel films of which she is reportedly a huge fan.

This trailer, linked below, looks promising, and I’m 100% rooting for Zhao to elevate an MCU film with her personal style.

The Eternals will be released on November 5, 2021.

Synopsis

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.