Wow.

Thanks to the brilliant recently released teaser trailer, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho just vaulted to the top of my personal must-see list of fall films. A compelling blend of Hitchcock, David Lynch, Dario Argento, and swinging 1960s London, Soho’s trailer offers gorgeously haunting visuals and another great performance from Thomasin McKenzie.

Here’s the plot description from Wikipedia:

A young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

Last Night in Soho drops this October.