You ready for some wealth, privilege, and scandal? Gossip Girl is coming back and HBO Max released the first tease to scratch that gossipy itch.

The original series, based on the series by Cecily von Ziegesar, debuted in 2007 and ran for six seasons on The CW. It launched the careers of Blake Lively and Penn Badgely, but a new batch of Upper East Siders will be caught in the web of Gossip Girl, the seemingly anonymous source of everyone’s secrets. The identity of Gossip Girl was revealed at the end of the original series to lots of scratching heads. Kristen Bell returns to narrate as titular role–get that voiceover Emmy, girl.

Gossip Girl will debut on HBO Max on July 8.